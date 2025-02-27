Arteta: Arsenal not at our best for Forest draw

Head coach Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal “weren’t at our best” in their 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners boss said his side lacked intensity and struggled to control key moments of the game.

Arteta urged his players to respond quickly, emphasizing the importance of bouncing back in the title race.

Arteta stated post-game: “Very disappointed not to win it. Today the standards were very different to the previous game. The energy, the willingness to make things happen. We certainly tried many different ways. We dominated the game, apart from one in the second half after one or two direct free-kicks where they had something in the box and one or two giveaways that allowed them to run.

“Apart from that, nothing. With the amount of situations we generated, the moment we opened them up, we lacked certainly that final pass, the quality on that delivery and certainly more shots on target to actually win it and be more efficient.”

On scoring difficulties, he added: “We try and adapt to the qualities they have, how we can help the team to create different things, to have threats from different qualities.

“Probably they are not about arriving in the box and creating some magic moments. They are all the kind of players and we try to adapt to that and do the best that we can.”

On set piece struggles, he added: “We have two big chances, I think. We generated at least much more but it's true that it has to go on the net and it's been so helpful, especially when we lost so much threat in the attacking options that we have.

“Set-pieces are a key element of that, especially against a team that defends in such a low block. We couldn't open it up even with that and very disappointed.”

On solving the issues, he finished: “Well, we have another day or two now to think before the PSV game. Other options that we have, especially against a team that are in this low block. If we wouldn't arrive, if they would open up, if they would be an opponent much better than us, I would be probably in a very defensive state. I know what it's like. It's a lot to play for and we need to find a solution to unlock it.”