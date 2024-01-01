DONE DEAL: Nottingham Forest sign Talleres attacker Sosa

Nottingham Forest have signed Talleres attacker Ramon Sosa.

The Paraguay international joins Forest for £9.3m. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the City Ground.

"Ramon has been coveted by many clubs but was so clear in his desire to join Nottingham Forest," said Ross Wilson, Forest's chief football officer.

"We could all feel his energy, emotion, pride and excitement to be here from the first minute he arrived.

"He can't wait to get started and we are delighted that he is here with us."