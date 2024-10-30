Nuno goes in depth on Forest preseason and how he saw players show their true character

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has explained how he trained his team during pre-season.

The Portuguese head coach is known for being a disciplinarian who values hard work above all else.

Santo has seen the club enjoy a lofty top half position in the Premier League so far and credits his pre-season work for that success.

"Without a pre-season, you just inherit something, another vision, and that is hard, especially for me,” Nuno told Sky Sports.

“It is not just about the tactical, it is the bonds. When you have a chance to be one month together, and for two of those weeks, almost 80 percent of your day is spent together, on the training pitch, at meals, in meetings, you get to know the player better.

“Once you understand their behaviours, then, because you understand them better, you can understand which buttons you should push in the right moment. It was very hot and they played for one hour.

"When they are very tired, almost dead, that is when you really know how far a guy is willing to go; when he is hot, sweating, and now he wants water, but you make him go on. These simple things, if you pay attention to them, show a lot about the character."