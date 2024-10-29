Forest looking to give Wood new deal after incredible form

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Nottingham Forest are seeking to hold onto striker Chris Wood for the long-term.

The 32-year-old has been in fine form in the Premier League so far this term.

Wood, who has seven Premier League goals, is only behind Erling Haalanad and Bryan Mbeumo in the scoring charts.

Per The Telegraph, Forest are already having conversations with Wood’s representatives.

They hope to get him signed to a new deal, as his current one expires at the end of the season.

The New Zealand international appears very happy at the City Ground club under boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

