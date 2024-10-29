Forest captain Yates: Elanga can be world class

Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga can become a top class forward in the coming years.

That is the view of captain Ryan Yates, who helped Forest earn promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

He sees huge potential in Elanga and believes that with experience, he will become even more consistent.

Yates said: “It’s a balance between that knowhow and experience. This is my third season in the Premier League.

“There’s a difference between the way I approach games from my first season to now. It’s completely different.

“But knowing we have the capability to take it to every team in the league is really positive.

“We have players like Callum and Elanga - they’re still so young, especially Anthony.

“He can be a world class player, he has the attitude to do it and given time, he’s going to produce some fantastic games and amazing numbers.”