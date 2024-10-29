Ndidi insists Leicester will recover from Forest setback

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi is confident that they have the tools to recover from their latest Premier League loss.

The Foxes were beaten in the East Midlands derby when they took on Nottingham Forest on Friday.

However, they are ready to bounce back, as they take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup and then Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

“We just keep trying,” the Nigeria international outlined.

“We will just look on the positive sides and then the ones we need to improve on, we look towards the next games. It's another huge game (against Ipswich).

“Losing this one is a reflection to try to go on to the next one and see what we can get on that one because it gives us more confidence to look forward after that.

“We've got great players in the team, so we've got a good team, and I believe we can actually get something in the next one.”