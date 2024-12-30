Nuno Espírito Santo does not want to damage Forest's "very good climate" in January window

Nottingham Forest’s priority in the January transfer window is to keep their group together.

The Premier League minnows are flying high in the top four after a remarkable start to the season.

Manager Nuno Espírito Santo is not going to demand big names come through the door in January.

“We will do whatever is needed to be stronger and of course our coach will decide what he really needs,” owner Evangelos Marinakis told The Mail at the Globe Soccer Dubai Awards.

“We must keep the same spirit and same environment in the dressing room and all our players this year have the right spirit.

“This is a very good climate we should try our very best not to interrupt it.

“It is an important achievement because in all positions we have players who perform or even over-perform. For us this is our first priority – keep the momentum, keep winning and continue to enjoy the journey.”