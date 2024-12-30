Marseille striker Maupay mocks Everton after Forest defeat

Olympique Marseille striker Neal Maupay has enjoyed a fresh swipe at parent club Everton.

The Frenchman left Everton for OM on a season-long loan last summer.

And after Everton's defeat to Nottingham Forest, Maupay posted to social media: "Whenever I'm having a bad day I just check the Everton score and smile."

Everton now sit in 16th place on the Premier League table, three points from the dropzone.

After a threatening response from Everton fan and boxer Tony Bellew, Maupay posted: "See you in the Championship next season!"