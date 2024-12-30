Everton boss Dyche admits Forest deserved victory

Everton did not stick to their game plan against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

That was the view of manager Sean Dyche, who lambasted his players after their 2-0 loss at home.

Both Forest goals were a case of bad defending from Dyche’s perspective on the touchline.

He stated: “Credit to them because they've done what they've done to a number of teams this season by playing counter-attacking football and doing it very well. So it's a positive comment for them and not doing them down or making any excuses here.

“From us, incredibly disappointed by our first-half performance. We played ineffective, nothing football, completely the opposite of what the game plan was. So I wasn't pleased with that at half-time, I can assure you. We affected it a bit better second half but you can't give away a second goal like that because when they get noses in front we know they've been strong all season when they've done that and it's a really, really poor goal.

“Both of them are for different reasons. We don't affect the first one with any commitment to head it and clear our lines and recover but the second one is a really poor goal and it's difficult then.

“We're chasing, we're working and they've got a packed defence and we know that can be difficult to break down.”