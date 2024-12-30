Forest striker Wood spies Europe chance

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood admits Europe is a target after victory at Everton on Sunday.

The 2-0 win, Forest's fifth on the bounce, leaves them sitting in second place on the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wood was on the scoresheet on the day and remarked afterwards: "For the club and the fans it's a dream (Europe). It's the Premier League and it's the toughest league in the world.

"It's nice (to be second), but we don't get too carried away with it. We have to keep focusing on what we're doing.

"Take it game by game."