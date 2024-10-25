Nuno delighted as "amazing" 2-goal Wood fires Forest to fifth after win at Leicester

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was full of praise for two-goal Chris Wood after their 3-1 win at Leicester City.

Ryan Yates had given Forest a 16th-minute lead, only for Jamie Vardy to level for the hosts. But in the second-half, Wood took over to strike twice and fire Forest into fifth place on the Premier League table.

Afterwards, Nuno said: "It was a good game, very stable, confident and solid. I thought the possession was good. Delighted.

"It's not about the table. What is more important is seeing the fans how they are today. We see these players work every day and we demand from them. It was a tough season last season but it's in the past. Now we have a new cycle. More important than anything is the bind inside of the pitch."

On Wood, he also said: "He's done an amazing job. He's very honest and he gives everything on the pitch for us. We are delighted and we want to continue. Chris deserves his plaudits.

"It's the commitment. This group wants to progress and they want to make the fans enjoy. The limit is the next training session and then against West Ham, it'll be tough."