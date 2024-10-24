Leicester boss Cooper sees Wood as huge threat ahead of Forest reunion

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper will his face his former employers Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium on Friday night, which he says his side are fully focused for.

Cooper will face Forest for the first time since leaving the club in December 2023 after he was sacked and replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Foxes boss admirs he does not want to let his return affect him, with his side fully committed to grabbing three points on Friday.

“It’s just now all about the club here and the work here," the Leicester boss said. "It doesn’t matter who we play now. It’s about the focus here for me and the staff. People that know me will know I stay on task and that I don’t let anything interfere with that.

“I’ve not thought about that. I did all that in the summer. It’s all about the game. This is why I’ve coached a million sessions; this is why the team fought so hard to get back into the Premier League. It’s about the game and that’s where my focus is. I don’t want to think about anything else. That’s where my mindset is.

Chris Wood was singled out by the former Forest coach, who says analysis has been extensive of every opposition team this season.

“We just analyse every opponent in terms of how we feel we can play in the game. Our focus is on us. We’re at home and we’re looking at our game and how we can implement our ideas. Forest will be no different. They’ve got a good points return so far. But we’re just focusing on ourselves. That’s what has given us our best moments so far.

“With Chris Wood, they have a goal scorer. They’re creating chances for him and they have good athleticism. Whatever team you play in the Premier League, you can always see what they do well. But we have to back ourselves.”

Wood has 5 goals in 8 appearances so far this season and scored in Forest’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last week. Cooper is right to focus on the New Zealand star who will likely be the club’s biggest threat on Friday night.