Leicester veteran Vardy: Anyone can beat anyone on their day in Prem

Vardy on the quality of the Premier League: Anyone can beat anyone on their day

Premier League legend Jamie Vardy has spoken ahead of Leicester City's clash with Nottingham Forest this Friday, insisting anyone can beat anyone with such high quality teams throughout the league.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side visit the King Power Stadium after a narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace. The Foxes are also in high spirits and are coming off a phenomenal 3-2 comeback against Southampton.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vardy said, “These are the games that bring out the extra spice, but what we need to realise is that it’s just another game. There’s no point letting all the hype around it get to you

“We know it’s going to be tough. We want to win, they want to win, so we’ll see what happens on Friday. They’ve started really well, but it’s the Premier League, one of the best leagues in the world, if not the best, and it’s so competitive. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing one week to the next, anyone can beat anyone on their day.”

The Foxes are thriving under manager Steve Cooper with Vardy stating how his influence since his arrival has had a positive impact on the squad.

“It’s been great,” the English forward added. “He’s got his own ideas; he’s wanted to keep some bits from last year with how successful we were and he’s just added layers on to what we could do.

“That’s what we’ve been doing, working on the training field and trying to implement that when it comes to games. He’s working with us every single day so he can see what everyone’s capable of and tell us what he wants from us.”