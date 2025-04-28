Guardiola: Third consecutive FA Cup final credit to Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted to be back in the FA Cup final.

City reached a third consecutive final with victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. City won 2-0 thanks to goals from Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Seven semi-finals in a row, three finals speaks so highly about this generation of players and this Club in itself,” declared Guardiola afterwards.

“We are really pleased that we are there. This season has not been good because what defines it is the Premier League.

“Since I have been here always we have been there but we try to avoid the damage and qualify for the Champions League.

“We have five days to play a team like Wolves who are playing really good.

“We have four finals in the league and then unbelievably pleased to play Crystal Palace here.

“Yesterday you saw how good they are.

“Scoring an early goal helped us, then we continued to play with tempo but we were not clever in the final third and had three or four chances to shoot when we did not.

“They had chances of course and we were lucky with the post, we cannot deny that but, in general, we played really good.

“Really pleased to be in the final again.”

Praise for Lewis and O'Reilly

Guardiola was also full of praise for goalscorer Lewis and fellow youngster Nico O'Reilly.

He continued: "Rico and Nico O’Reilly played really good. Really pleased.

“Rico helps us a lot as a full-back, coming inside but I think his perfect position is in the pocket.

“He moves really well in small spaces like Phil (Foden). You have to be aggressive in the next action. Rico since he landed with us he’s been really good.

“When we play really good and drop the opponents in the final third, we need players that can move in those small spaces.

“Rico’s one of the best at that I have ever seen. He showed his fantastic quality with the goal.”