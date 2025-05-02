Nuno admits Forest "feeling pressure" after Brentflord setback

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits they need to quickly snap their slump after defeat to Brentford.

The 2-0 reverse saw Forest drop out of the top four.

Nuno said, “Two situations where we should have done much better. Very similar.

“We have been talking about how we are as a team and defensively we don’t allow too many situations. We have had a lot of clean sheets. This is the basic pillar we have, but today it was the other way around. We credit Brentford, but I believe with a better approach we could have easily solved the situations.

“We should have done much better offensively. There’s a spell in the second half where we were in control and caused Brentford problems but it became much harder when they got the second goal.

“The effort was there but we cannot hide ourselves and not be clear. Many times we have given credit to our defending. Today it was the other way around.”

"We feel the pressure"

Nuno admits his players are feeling the pressure with their Champions League hopes in the balance.

He also said, “We don’t see it but we feel it. We felt at half-time that after a first half that was not played well by both teams, we should go to the dressing room at 0-0, correct and go again.

“The explanation for that we have to find in ourselves. But I don’t see (pressure), I see belief, desire and commitment. But the reality is we are struggling in some aspects of our game - focus and determination to be practical and solve the situations that are simple to solve.”