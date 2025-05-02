Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle enter race with Man Utd and Barcelona for ""Malian Messi" who wants England move
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Arsenal target Gyokeres
Chelsea willing to sell Lavia
Why Chido Obi-Martin has been named in Man Utd's Europa League squad despite being banned

Frank delighted with Brentford victory over Forest

Paul Vegas
Frank delighted with Brentford victory over Forest
Frank delighted with Brentford victory over ForestAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits he was left delighted with their impressive 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Thursday night.

Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa struck the goals for the Bees.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m very pleased with the win against a good opponent that have done so well here,” said Frank.

“I thought we were very robust, in many ways it was a good away performance; something we’ve done fantastically over recent away games.

“Defensively, very good. Overall, I think we gave basically nothing away in terms of big chances.

“You always want more and being a bit better on the ball, but that happens sometimes. You need to work hard, you need to be solid, you need to find a way to win, and we did.”

 

 

Just a massive win - Collins

Meanwhile, Bees defender Nathan Collins was pleased to shut out Forest's attack.

He also said: "It was a tough game, a very tough game. I think we had every season out there, too - we had a nice sunny day, then the wind, the rain... we were just missing the snow!

"It was a great win, a massive win. Forest took a lot out of us, they tested us really hard. To come to a ground like this, where Forest have been unbelievable this season, they've hurt so many big teams, so to come out with a win and a clean sheet is fantastic."

On his assist for Kevin Schade's strike, he added: "With players that can come to feet but also go behind, as a defender, you don't want to play against that, I know how hard that is.

"We work on it a lot, we look at runs in behind, I saw a little gap, I tried to put the ball there, and Kev did the rest!"

Mentions
Collins NathanNottinghamBrentfordPremier League
Related Articles
Why Chido Obi-Martin has been named in Man Utd's Europa League squad despite being banned
Frank on Brentford star Mbeumo: I’m sure the club will be open to selling him
Forest owner Marinakis dilutes control of the club ahead of UCL qualification