Frank on Brentford star Mbeumo: I’m sure the club will be open to selling him

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has opened up on striker Bryan Mbeumo as the summer transfer window approaches.

Mbeumo has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most prolific forwards this season with 18 goals and six assists in 33 appearances this season. The left footed forward is being reported as a top target for clubs such as Newcastle United and Liverpool this summer and now Frank has spoken on whether the Bees would be open to losing him.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Frank admitted they are a selling club, even if the player is happy at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“I know Bryan is very happy at Brentford,” he said. “He’s thriving, doing well and playing fantastic. What happens in the future, I don’t know. “I’ve said many times, we are a selling club. But that’s also to reinforce that there are maybe 10 clubs in the world that are not selling clubs.

“Of course, if the right price - and that’s going to be expensive - is coming, then I’m pretty sure that the club will be open for it. But I’m very happy he’s here and I’m convinced Bryan will be happy playing football here. A lot (laughing). I would say a lot. There have been times before where a club has knocked on our door and we’ve said no.”

When asked how difficult it would be to replace the duo, Frank cooly responded saying that every player is replaceable, especially when you are expected to sell your best players when the time comes.

“I lost Neal Maupay, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney as three key strikers that were 25 goals-plus. Every season we replace the goals with other players, so I am confident that we can do it again.

“We are a selling club, like more or less any other club in the world except the top ten biggest clubs,” Frank said.