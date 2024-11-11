Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Nunez on Liverpool's form: "We haven’t won anything yet and there’s a lot left to do"

Ansser Sadiq
Nunez on Liverpool's form: "We haven’t won anything yet and there’s a lot left to do"
Nunez on Liverpool's form: "We haven’t won anything yet and there’s a lot left to do"Action Plus
Liverpool star Darwin Nunez is not getting carried away after beating Aston Villa.

The Premier League leaders completed a professional 2-0 win over the Midlands club on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite not being on top for all of the game, two decisive goals from Nunez and Mohamed Salah decided the contest in their favor.

“At this moment, I feel happy to have minutes, happy to score another goal for Liverpool,” the forward stated post-match.

“I think we did a good job defensively, and attacking I think we were good too. I feel happy, as I said – happy for the team that we have been doing things well and that is showing when we play.

“We have to continue working, with our feet on the ground. We haven’t won anything yet and there’s a lot left to do.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueNunez DarwinSalah MohamedLiverpoolAston Villa
Related Articles
Liverpool target Marmoush warms to Prem move
Liverpool defender Konate: Nunez needs to keep going and going
Liverpool captain Van Dijk mocks Torres during Villa clash