Nunez on Liverpool's form: "We haven’t won anything yet and there’s a lot left to do"

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez is not getting carried away after beating Aston Villa.

The Premier League leaders completed a professional 2-0 win over the Midlands club on Saturday.

Despite not being on top for all of the game, two decisive goals from Nunez and Mohamed Salah decided the contest in their favor.

“At this moment, I feel happy to have minutes, happy to score another goal for Liverpool,” the forward stated post-match.

“I think we did a good job defensively, and attacking I think we were good too. I feel happy, as I said – happy for the team that we have been doing things well and that is showing when we play.

“We have to continue working, with our feet on the ground. We haven’t won anything yet and there’s a lot left to do.”