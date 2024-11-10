Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Mbappe fed-up with Ancelotti's Real Madrid system
Concession?! Pep downbeat after FOURTH Man City defeat on the run: Maybe time for another team...
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I can see my retirement; my biggest career mistake?

Liverpool captain Van Dijk mocks Torres during Villa clash

Paul Vegas
Liverpool captain Van Dijk mocks Torres during Villa clash
Liverpool captain Van Dijk mocks Torres during Villa clashAction Plus
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk enjoyed winding up Aston Villa defender Pau Torres during Saturday's 2-0 win.

The pair clashed late in the game, which left Torres rolling around on the ground.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Spaniard was seen clutching his fans, then his knee, before eventually getting to his feet.

Van Dijk was left bemused by Torres' antics and responded by declaring: "You're 6 foot 4 mate...!"

The win saw Liverpool move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTorres Pauvan Dijk VirgilLiverpoolAston Villa
Related Articles
Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans: We showed right fight in Liverpool defeat
Gravenberch delighted with Liverpool triumph: We're top of the league!
Liverpool boss Slot happy with victory over Villa: Their approach surprised us