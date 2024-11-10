Liverpool captain Van Dijk mocks Torres during Villa clash

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk enjoyed winding up Aston Villa defender Pau Torres during Saturday's 2-0 win.

The pair clashed late in the game, which left Torres rolling around on the ground.

The Spaniard was seen clutching his fans, then his knee, before eventually getting to his feet.

Van Dijk was left bemused by Torres' antics and responded by declaring: "You're 6 foot 4 mate...!"

The win saw Liverpool move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.