Liverpool defender Konate: Nunez needs to keep going and going

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was delighted for Darwin Nunez after victory over Aston Villa.

Nunez struck in the 2-0 win on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Konate later said: "I didn't expect that he (Virgil van Dijk) could run up there and send a pass to 'Mo' (Salah). It was a really good goal by 'Virg', 'Mo' and Darwin in the end.

"I'm really happy for him (Núñez), and he just has to keep going and keep going. I'm sure he can score more goals."

On the international break, Konaté approaches it with a sense of calm.

"We knew that this week would be important for us right before the national team break. We got three points again and we are very happy. Now everyone is going with the national team, and we hope that everyone will come back in good shape."