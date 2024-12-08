Man City keen to setup swap for Palace midfielder Wharton

Manchester City are open to a swap deal with Crystal Palace for Adam Wharton.

The midfielder is a prime January target for City as they seek cover for knee injury victim Rodri.

And the Daily Star says Palace's interest in attacking midfielder James McAtee has raised the prospect of a cash-plus-player swap deal next month.

Palace rate Wharton in the £60m class, while McAtee could leave City for £25m.

England international Wharton joined Palace just over a year ago from Blackburn Rovers for £18m.

