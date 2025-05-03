Nottingham Forest readying bid for Brentford attacker Mbeumo

Nottingham Forest are eyeing Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The Nottingham Post says Forest are among Premier League rivals targeting Mbeumo for the summer as Bees manager Thomas Frank concedes they're likely to lose their top scorer at the end of the season.

"I'm the head coach, I want my best players to stay forever," says Frank. "I know that Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford, he's thriving, doing well and playing fantastic. What happens in the future? I don't know.

"I've said many times: we are a selling club. But at the same time we have to reinforce that there are 10 clubs in the world who aren't selling clubs.

"So, of course, if the right price - and that's going to be expensive - is coming, then I'm sure the club will be open for it. But I'm very happy he's here, and I'm convinced that Bryan will still be happy playing football here."

Brentford rate Mbeumo in the £50m class, with Forest keen in both him and strike-partner Yoane Wissa.