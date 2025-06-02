Nottingham Forest launching bid for THREE Botafogo stars

Nottingham Forest are swooping for THREE Botafogo stars this summer.

Brazil international striker Igor Jesus is headlining Forest's summer plans, but he isn't the only Botafogo player they're targeting.

Centre-back Jair Cunha and left-back Cuiabano are also wanted by Forest, along with striker Igor Jesus.

All three played in Sunday's 1-0 with over Santos and will be part of Botafogo's Club World Cup squad.

Forest are willing to wait until after the tournament to clinch agreements for the trio, says the Daily Mail.

Key to the deal is Forest's new transfers advisor, Edu, who is overseeing owner Evangelos Marinakis' club network and transfer policy.