Nottingham Forest 'close' to agreeing deal for THREE Botafogo stars

Nottingham Forest are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Botafogo trio Igor Jesus, Cuiabano, and Jair Filho this summer.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Forest are close to agreeing a deal with the Brazilian side for the three players.

Striker Jesus, 24, left-back Cuiabano, 22, and central defender Jair, 20, now look set to join the Nuno Espirito Santo’s side after an impressive Premier League campaign.

All three are highly regarded in Brazil but Jesus is arguably the most exciting of the three, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in his 23 games this season.

Forest are looking to add depth to their squad having secured a place in next season’s Europa Conference League, the first time they’ll feature in a European competition for 30 years.