Forest reach terms with Botafogo for Igor Jesus

Igor Jesus is close to agreeing a move to English football

Igor Jesus, a stand-out striker for Botafogo last season, is reportedly close to swapping the Rio de Janeiro club for Nottingham Forest and the Premier League.

Forest are prepared to pay 20 million euros (£16.9m) for Jesus, plus bonuses for hitting certain targets, according to ge.globo.

Advertisement Advertisement

The clubs are understood to have reached an agreement and negotiations are now heading for a 'favourable outcome'.

Jesus was called-up to Brazil last term, following some great displays for Botafogo in the national league and Copa Libertadores.

In 2024, the striker scored eight goals and totted up five assists in 31 matches.

This year, as well as providing one assist, Jesus has so far found the back of the net seven times in just 23 games.

Adored by the club's fans, he last scored for Botafogo on Tuesday night as the Glorioso beat Universidad de Chile 1-0.