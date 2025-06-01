Forest ahead of Palace in race for Atletico Madrid wing-back Reinildo

Atletico Madrid wing-back Reinildo Mandava is attracting Premier League interest.

Reinildo is coming off contract at Atletico this summer.

And the Mirror says Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are interested in the 31 year-old.

Forest have already made an approach and opened talks with Reinildo about a Bosman switch this summer.

For their part Palace are keen, though yet to make formal contact.

Mozambique international Reinildo joined Atlético Madrid from Lille in January 2022.