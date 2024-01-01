Tribal Football
Man Utd locked in Fiorentina talks over Amrabat as deadline looms
Manchester United still have a week to trigger the permanent option in Sofyan Amrabat's loan deal.

Fiorentina has hopes of returning to United this summer after ending last season as an FA Cup winner.

TMW says United haven't ruled out signing Amrabat, though want to renegotiate the fee for his permanent transfer.

Amrabat has a deal to 2026  with the Viola and United have until the end of next week to trigger his permanent option.

In the meantime, United are pushing Fiorentina to drop the price, particularly after paying €10m for his loan fee. 

