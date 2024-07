Nottingham Forest eyeing Aston Villa defender Bogarde

Nottingham Forest are eyeing Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde.

The Birmingham Mail says Bogarde is available from Villa this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Forest are considering a move for the youngster.

Bogarde joined Villa in 2020 from Feyenoord, but has struggled to make a first team impact.

The defender spent part of last season on-loan with Bristol Rovers.