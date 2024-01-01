Nottingham Forest defender Thompson inks new deal

Nottingham Forest defender Jack Thompson has signed a new deal.

The 19 year-old has penned fresh terms to 2026.

Forest's Head of Academy Chris McGuane told the club's website: "This new contract is thoroughly deserved for Jack and we are pleased he has committed his future with us.

"It is recognition for the work he has put this past season as he continues to develop as a player and a person.

"He applies himself brilliantly every day and he knows he needs to continue working hard at his game.

"We look forward to seeing how he develops over the next couple of years."