Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Nottingham Forest defender Thompson inks new deal

Nottingham Forest defender Thompson inks new deal
Nottingham Forest defender Thompson inks new deal
Nottingham Forest defender Thompson inks new dealAction Plus
Nottingham Forest defender Jack Thompson has signed a new deal.

The 19 year-old has penned fresh terms to 2026.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Forest's Head of Academy Chris McGuane told the club's website: "This new contract is thoroughly deserved for Jack and we are pleased he has committed his future with us.

"It is recognition for the work he has put this past season as he continues to develop as a player and a person.

"He applies himself brilliantly every day and he knows he needs to continue working hard at his game.

"We look forward to seeing how he develops over the next couple of years."

Mentions
Premier LeagueThompson JackNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest, West Ham to bid for Fenerbahce defender Oosterwolde
Forest ahead of Celtic as Liverpool set Kelleher price
Wolves, West Ham eyeing Rangers winger Stevens