Wolves, West Ham eyeing Rangers winger Stevens

Rangers face a battle to keep hold of England U17 winger Archie Stevens.

Now 18, Stevens moved to Ibrox originally from AFC Wimbledon.

Advertisement Advertisement

Scottish media sources say Wolves, West Ham and Nottingham Forest are all keen to bring Stevens back south to England.

Now two years into his Gers stay, Stevens has made one senior appearance so far.

However, the youngster enjoys a big reputation inside English football.