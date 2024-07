Forest ahead of Celtic as Liverpool set Kelleher price

Liverpool are demanding top price for Caiomhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper wants to leave Anfield this summer in search for regular senior football.

Celtic are keen, but the Daily Mail says Liverpool's £35m asking price is regarded as too steep by the Hoops.

Instead, Kelleher could remain in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest also keen.

Forest had a £15m offer for Kelleher rejected by Liverpool in January.