Nottingham Forest defender Murillo on Man City: If Pep called me...

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo admits he'd jump at the chance of joining Manchester City.
The Brazilian was a revelation for Forest last season - his first in Eurooe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He told AS: "If Pep (Guardiola) called me I would tremble.
"I think that nowadays everyone dreams of playing for Manchester City or Real Madrid. They win at least one title a year and there's a lot of competitiveness.
"They lose a match and they don't accept it."
Murillo is tied to Nottingham Forest with a contract until 2028.