Forest set price for Chelsea, Real Madrid target Murillo

Premier League giants Chelsea are said to have contacted Nottingham Forest about a transfer deal.

The Blues are pushing ahead with an attempt to sign their star centre-back Murillo.

The Brazilian impressed in the Premier League last season after arriving from his homeland.

But he has already been linked to top clubs, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also circling.

Per UOL in Brazil, Forest have slapped a £51 million price tag to sanction a deal for Murillo.

No team will be able to secure him on the cheap, as he does not have a release clause.

