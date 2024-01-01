Nottingham Forest defender Murillo admits offers arriving

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo admits he does have a chance to leave the club.

The Brazilian arrived in the summer and helped them escape relegation last season.

However, he has been speaking to Band about the club’s financial situation and the fact that bigger clubs are after him.

He stated: "I've received a few offers. Some official, others sounding out. I'll take it up with my manager.

“They were clubs from England, Italy and Germany.

"If I stay at Nottingham, I'll do my best. If I leave, I hope they respect my decision. I'm calm and analyzing it in the best way."