Corinthians coach Oliviera warns Forest over Miguel plans

Nottingham Forest target Carlos Miguel will continue to be available for his club side this season.

Miguel is at Corinthians in Brazil and has an offer from the English Premier League club.

However, his manager Antonio Oliviera has no doubts that Miguel will remain professional in goal until any deal can be done.

"I'm a Corinthians coach, Carlos Miguel is a Corinthians player, so until I receive information to the contrary, he is a player who is available, like everyone else,” Oliveira told Brazilian news outlet Terra

“So, I select those who I think are the better to serve our club.”

Corinthians president Augusto Melo stated during a press conference on Monday that Miguel’s release clause had not yet been activated.

