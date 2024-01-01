Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Cooper 'really excited' as he's named new Leicester manager

Cooper 'really excited' as he's named new Leicester manager
Cooper 'really excited' as he's named new Leicester manager
Cooper 'really excited' as he's named new Leicester managerAction Plus
Leicester City have named Steve Cooper as new manager.

Cooper takes charge after Enzo Maresca left the newly-promoted Foxes at the end of last season for Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He takes charge after being sacked by Nottingham Forest last season.

Cooper , 44, has agreed a three-year contract at Leicester and said: "I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City’s First Team Manager. This is a fantastic Club with a rich history and passionate supporters.

"I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I’m looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League.”

Foxes chairman  Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha also said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve to Leicester City. His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the Club.

“As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the Club in the Premier League.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueLeicesterNottinghamChelseaCooper StevenFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Cooper sudden new favourite for Leicester job
Chelsea hero Bertrand announces retirement
Potter on brink of landing Leicester job