Nottingham Forest closing deal for Porto defender Carmo

Nottingham Forest are closing a deal for Porto defender David Carmo.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a deal is now in place for the Portugal international.

However, Carmo is set to be immediately loaned out to Greek partners Olympiakos.

Carmo will join for a fee of €11m plus €4m in add-ons. The centre-back will sign a five-year Forest deal.

The 25 year-old was on-loan with Olympiakos last season, helping them win the Europa Conference League.