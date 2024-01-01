Feyenoord coach Priske unsure keeping Forest target Gimenez

Tribal Football
Feyenoord coach Brian Priske is unsure of keeping hold of Santiago Gimenez.

Nottingham Forest are in contact with Feyenoord for the Mexico striker.

Before the Rotterdam derby, Priske was asked whether he expects Gimenez to still play football with Feyenoord in September.

"I have no idea," Priske admitted honestly. "I hope he stays with us. But as long as the transfer market is open, it is naive to expect everyone to stay on board. Football is football, you never know."

Still, Priske is counting down the days. September 2 cannot come soon enough for the coach. In addition to Gimenez, Lutsharel Geertruida and reserve goalkeeper Justin Bijlow are also attracting foreign interest.

"But the closer we get to the deadline, the better we can see the skeleton of the team," Priske also knows. “Santiago is fully motivated to play here and do his best.”

