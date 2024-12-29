Nottingham Forest climb to second in Premier League after downing wasteful Everton

Nottingham Forest won a joint-club record fifth successive Premier League (PL) match, with a commanding 2-0 win over Everton lifting the Tricky Trees into the top two in the table.

High-flying Forest made their final league visit to Goodison Park looking to secure victories over both Merseyside clubs in the same for the first time since 1898/99.

Everton’s recent takeover - along with an encouraging recent sequence of results - have lifted spirits amongst the Toffees faithful, but after a scrappy opening, it was the visitors who went in front.

Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga exchanged headed passes inside the box before Wood lifted the ball over Jordan Pickford with a deft side-footed finish to put Forest ahead.

Everton were industrious in their response but with little end product, as an attack that featured Armando Broja making his full debut failed to adequately test Matz Sels before the break.

Everton’s attack suffered from a lack of invention and quality in possession, as the HT introduction of Jesper Lindstrøm also failed to inspire an improvement.

That only served to suit Forest’s counter-attacking intentions, for which the hosts were punished when Abdoulaye Doucouré’s costly turnover saw Wood turn provider for Morgan Gibbs-White to produce a composed curling finish and double the visitors’ lead.

The Toffees’ afternoon quickly threatened to unravel, but Pickford managed to preserve the scoreline with three close-range saves in succession to deny Ramón Sosa and Neco Williams.

Everton’s attempts to produce a late rally were met with resistance from Forest’s well-marshalled back-four, as not until the 81st minute did Sean Dyche’s men finally register an attempt on target, but substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s effort was tame.

It’s now just one goal in four matches for Everton, while the result also brings an end to Dyche’s personal eight-game unbeaten stretch over Forest, who bask in a top-four position in the top-flight heading into the new year for the first time since 1987/88 under Brian Clough.