Tribal Football
Most Read
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team
Alexander-Arnold informs Liverpool he wants to leave
Man Utd table opening offer for PSG wing-back Mendes
Ronaldo: Don't blame Amorim; Man Utd must remove sickness inside club

Everton striker Ndiaye convinced they're finding form ahead of Forest clash

Paul Vegas
Everton striker Ndiaye convinced they're finding form ahead of Forest clash
Everton striker Ndiaye convinced they're finding form ahead of Forest clashAction Plus
Everton striker Iliman Ndiaye feels they're finding momentum after their 1-1 draw at Manchester City this week.

Everton host Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ndiaye struck at City and told Everton's website: "It felt good to score and get a point.

"It would have been better if we'd got all three, of course, but I think it's a good point. I've had a few decent games in the past few weeks. It's been tough, but obviously we're sticking together as a team and it's a good point.

"(For the goal), the ball comes to me and as it's coming across I just see a part of the goal that is wide open, so I took a quick touch and got it away quickly so the keeper wouldn't be able to get set on his feet. I felt like I took it well, which is a nice feeling."

He continued: "To be fair, I love it! As much as I love dribbling the ball and I want to go forward, I love doing the dirty side of the game. 

"I'm a team player first and then whatever I can add on extra - goals and assists, I'll do it. 

"I'm enjoying it, I'm helping my team mates, they want me to help them, what's the point of playing football if you're not a team player? I'm really enjoying it.

"We started the season not good but we've stuck together and we're learning more of each other. We've had a tough few games in recent weeks but we've been able to come out of each one with a point. 

"I feel like the Club's going forward - the team, everything's going forward and we just need to keep it like that, stay together and just do the work on the pitch."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNdiaye IlimanEvertonNottinghamManchester City
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola: Spirit and attitude spot on here
REVEALED: Nine clubs keen on Man City attacker McAtee
Dyche admits he believes in Guardiola's Man City side despite poor results