Everton striker Ndiaye convinced they're finding form ahead of Forest clash

Everton striker Iliman Ndiaye feels they're finding momentum after their 1-1 draw at Manchester City this week.

Everton host Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ndiaye struck at City and told Everton's website: "It felt good to score and get a point.

"It would have been better if we'd got all three, of course, but I think it's a good point. I've had a few decent games in the past few weeks. It's been tough, but obviously we're sticking together as a team and it's a good point.

"(For the goal), the ball comes to me and as it's coming across I just see a part of the goal that is wide open, so I took a quick touch and got it away quickly so the keeper wouldn't be able to get set on his feet. I felt like I took it well, which is a nice feeling."

He continued: "To be fair, I love it! As much as I love dribbling the ball and I want to go forward, I love doing the dirty side of the game.

"I'm a team player first and then whatever I can add on extra - goals and assists, I'll do it.

"I'm enjoying it, I'm helping my team mates, they want me to help them, what's the point of playing football if you're not a team player? I'm really enjoying it.

"We started the season not good but we've stuck together and we're learning more of each other. We've had a tough few games in recent weeks but we've been able to come out of each one with a point.

"I feel like the Club's going forward - the team, everything's going forward and we just need to keep it like that, stay together and just do the work on the pitch."