Nottingham Forest chasing Red Star Belgrade midfielder Stamanic

Nottingham Forest are chasing Red Star Belgrade midfielder Marko Stamanic.

The Athletic says Forest are making a move for the 22 year-old New Zealand international.

Forest plan to sign Stamanic before loaning him to Greek sister club Olympiakos for the new season.

Stamenic has a contract with the Serbian champions until the summer of 2027.

Forest also have NZ teammate Chris Wood on the books.