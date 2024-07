Corinthians goalkeeper Miguel due Forest medical this week

Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel is expected in England this week.

The Daily Mail says Nottingham Forest are signing Miguel for his €4m buyout clause.

Miguel is due in England this week for his medical ahead of signing terms.

The 25 year-old keeper stands at 6ft 8in.

Miguel will arrive to compete with Matz Sels for Forest's No1 spot.