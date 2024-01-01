Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno targets striker signing

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno hopes to add a striker to his squad this week.

After victory over Southampton, Nuno was asked about late market work in the coming days.

“You know how it is. We go now and when you wake up, you don’t know what is going to happen,” he said.

“There are so many things going on in the transfer window - surprise moves from all the teams. All the clubs in the Premier League are looking at these final days (of the window) to get the final details right. As long as we are the same, I will be OK.

"But let’s see what happens.”

