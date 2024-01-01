DONE DEAL: Forest send Richards to Rio Ave

Nottingham Forest have sent fullback Omar Richards on-loan to Rio Ave.

Signed from Bayern Munich a year ago for €8.5m, Richards spent last season on-loan with Greek partners Olympiakos.

Advertisement Advertisement

And now the defender is being sent to Rio Ave for the new season.

The 26 year-old's move was confirmed on Tuesday, with him taking part in his first Rio Ave training session in the morning.

Richards was originally spotted and signed by Bayern when playing for Reading in the Championship.