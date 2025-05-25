Nottingham Forest boss Nuno: Europe? Fantastic... fantastic!

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits qualifying for Europe is something special for himself and the club.

Not since 1995 when Frank Clark led Forest in the UEFA Cup has the club competed in Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Victory over Chelsea today would see Forest clinch Champions League qualification and asked for his thoughts, Nuno smiled:

"In that moment? Hard work. Concerns. Tight schedule. Wow!

“It will bring us more problems, but yes, it is fantastic. Fantastic! That will be in July when we think about that. We have to recover energy for that.”

On owner Evangelos Marinakis' ambitions, Nuno also said: “I recall that one of the messages was clear since promotion, it was to achieve European football.

“And he has been pursuing this dream since he joined Forest.”