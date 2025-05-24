BANNED! Neville blocked from attending Forest clash with Chelsea

Nottingham Forest have BANNED former Manchester United captain Gary Neville from Sunday's season finale against Chelsea.

The clash is a showdown for Champions League qualification and is the pick of the final round of the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

But pundit Neville will not be at the City Ground after his personal attack on Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis for his on-field confrontation with manager Nuno after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Neville claimed Marinakis was turning on his manager for the way Forest played on the day, but both men stated after the match that the owner was asking after Taiwo Awoniyi after he suffered a serious abdominal injury towards the end of the game.

Neville said he was informed by broadcaster Sky Sports that Forest "would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator".

"I've had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage," the 50-year-old added on Instagram.

Neville posted on X over the confrontation on the day: "Scandalous from that Forest owner. Nuno should go and negotiate his exit tonight with him! The Forest fans, players and manager do not deserve that."