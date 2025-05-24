Neville DOUBLES DOWN on Marinakis attack as Forest go for Champions League qualification

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has refused to apologise after being banned from Sunday's clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Sky Sports pundit Neville will not be at the City Ground after his personal attack on Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis for his on-field confrontation with manager Nuno after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Neville claimed Marinakis was turning on his manager for the way Forest played on the day, but both men stated after the match that the owner was asking after Taiwo Awoniyi after he suffered a serious abdominal injury towards the end of the game.

Despite getting his observation wrong, Neville never apologised and after being informed by Sky Sports of Forest's decision, he doubled down, attacking Marinakis' management again.

In a post on Instagram, Neville wrote: "I was contacted by Sky Sports earlier on in the week and told that I would be commentating at the City Ground on Sunday for the Nottingham Forest v Chelsea match.

"I was informed yesterday by Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator. I've had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage."

Symptomatic?

Neville also said: "I've dished out my fair share of criticism and praise in the last 14 years of doing this job and have never come close to this unprecedented action. Personally, I think it's disappointing that a great club like Nottingham Forest have been reduced to making such a decision.

"Whilst they have every right to choose who they let into their own stadium, it's symptomatic of things that have happened over the last 12 months with the club. I wish the coaching staff, players and fans of the club all the best in their quest to achieve Champions League football."

Neville, who co-owns League Two strugglers Salford City, will not be part of the Sky Sports team as Forest, under Marinakis' ownership, seek qualification to the Champions League for the first time since the competition's change in format.