Liverpool to make fourth offer for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz

Liverpool are set to make a fourth bid for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz today.

The Reds' latest offer of £100m plus £13m in bonuses was rejected by Bayer over the weekend.

The German giants are demanding £126m to sell Wirtz this summer.

Liverpool want to close a deal before the Club World Cup transfer window shuts this week and hope to reach a compromise with Bayer.

While refusing to meet Bayer's price, the Mirror says Liverpool intend to make a final offer of £118m in the next 24 hours.

For their part, Bayer are prepared to soften their stance, though won't name their new sale price.

It's been suggested Wirtz has already agreed terms over a contract at Liverpool worth £355,000-a-week.