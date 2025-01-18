Not in the script? Why Acheampong could convince Chelsea co-owner Eghbali to change approach

COMMENT: So, will he buy into it? Behdad Eghbali? Is Chelsea's co-owner willing to buy into this shift in approach from his manager, Enzo Maresca...?

It is a shift. No doubt about that. And at the bow is a real triumph of Chelsea's season so far - Josh Acheampong.

A good month ago and all signs were that Chelsea would be losing their homespun prospect. A ten-year Blues prospect. At 18, Acheampong appeared ready to jump ship. And given the flux and tumult inside the club, the good money was on the teenage defender walking out of Cobham.

But despite the massive changes over the two years. The instability. And their mega money transfer policy. Chelsea management still managed to convince Acheampong about his future as a Blues player and pen was put to paper midway through last month.

Now six weeks on and Acheampong has found Chelsea's directors - and Maresca - good for their word. As we say, still only 18, but Maresca is now going with Acheampong in the Premier League - and at centre-half. While capable of playing fullback, Maresca has enough confidence in Acheampong's ability to make the centre-half role work for him, despite the lack of experience and the teen's physical maturity.

And while some will cite senior injuries for this sudden opportunity, Maresca is still going with his rookie over the likes of Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo and Renato Veiga in his starting XI. Indeed, the manager's backing of Acheampong has already led to Veiga demanding a transfer this month, while Brighton have now spied a chance to convince Adarabioyo to leave the Bridge for regular football on the south coast.

"Josh, for me, can be a top player for this club but he needs the right path," declared Maresca after the draw with Crystal Palace earlier in January, "the right moment; for young players, you need to decide which moment.

"We decided today because we think he showed that he was ready. Today, I think he showed how good he is. Because of his age, he needs to slow down, work hard and take his next chance.

"Even if we don't decide to buy players or sell players (it can be) because Josh has shown he is good. We already knew Josh was good enough."

So they have one, do Chelsea. At least that's the opinion of the manager. He didn't cost a fee. He didn't require scouting or 'data' reports. Acheampong, since he was seven years of age, has been a Chelsea player. One of their own. And in football, that mutual commitment matters.

"My goal is to be known as a club legend, so just hard work every day, and doing whatever I can to make it," said the teen after penning that first contract as a senior player to 2029.

As we say, this wasn't in the script. At least not for "Championship manager", Behdad Eghbali, as sources have dubbed the Blues co-owner. It's no secret that Chelsea's transfer policy has been driven by Eghbali. The billionaire has become enthralled by the transfer market. The buying. The selling. As sources say, it's like he's at the centre of his own real-life game of Championship manager.

But you wonder if seeing the emergence of Acheampong could shift Eghbali's thinking. It's now a third season under the Boehly/Clearlake ownership. Eghbali will have been aware of Acheampong as a 15 year-old. He'll have followed the youngster's progress from the U18s to the U21s and now to thriving in the cut-and-thrust of the Premier League. He will have noted Acheampong's involvement in England's youth teams. Burning the stages, as they say on the continent, to where he is now in the mix for a senior Three Lions call.

Yes, Eghbali will take pleasure seeing a Cole Palmer or Malo Gusto succeed after opening the club's chequebook. But you do wonder if Acheampong's progress offers Eghbali a different type of satisfaction as a Chelsea owner. Following his development. Getting to know him. His family. Seeing a young player mature and benefit from the coaching staff put in place. Surely that's something to enjoy for someone so close to the story?

And for Acheampong, we could also be soon talking about Tyrique George. Again, Maresca hasn't held back in bringing through the teenage winger. George hasn't seen the senior action of Acheampong, but given his showings in Cup games, a Prem debut is only a matter of time. Indeed, given Mykhailo Mudryk's suspension, is the prospect of George stepping up to fill the void in Maresca's squad so far-fetched?

Certainly, Maresca is bullish: "Tyrique is doing well with us. He already played some games in the Conference League. He is the same age as Josh Acheampong, very young, so hopefully we can give them more chances and they can also become an important part of this team."

Again, this wasn't in the script. At least not for this board. But a shift is, indeed, underway. And thanks to his manager, perhaps Behdad Eghbali is discovering a new way to enjoy his time as Chelsea owner.