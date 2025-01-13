Maresca on Veiga's future at Chelsea: I’m not aware there is an agreement for him

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has opened up on Renato Veiga's future at the club as the links to the Bundesliga grow this winter.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund this month with reports suggesting that the Portuguese international has expressed his desire to make the move happen and join the likes of Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and many more who are set to depart the club.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League visit of Bournemouth on Tuesday night, Maresca was honest about the transfer speculation and says he is proud of what the young player has become since signing for the Blues.

“We’ll see if something happens. I’m not aware there is an agreement for him. We bought Renato from Basel. He arrived and played well in different positions and allowed him to join the national team for the first time in his life. Even if he was not playing in his position (centre back).

“We are happy all players go to the international team, especially young players who join Chelsea, play in four or five different positions and gets the chance to play in the national team. We’re very proud of that.”

“Playing in the position he is playing with us gives him the chance to join an international team and gives him the chance to get speculation around him which means clubs look for him. Clubs look for players that are doing well, not bad.

“For me, if there is a player that wants to play in one position, they are going to struggle. They have to adapt, play in different positions. It’s a good thing for the team and the club.”

Veiga is said to want to be used as a centre back but has instead been deployed in a number of positions under the Italian head coach. At Dortmund, his position could be more stable which may suit the young star who would likely want more game time and a solid spot in the starting eleven.